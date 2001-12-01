Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Tech Buzz 12/01

Save money at computer outlet stores and a new smart phone from Microsoft

By
This story appears in the December 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »


Attention, Bargain PCShoppers!

If you're in Houston, you're in luck-that's wherethe Compaq Factory Outlet retail store is. Entrepreneurs elsewherecan still access the bargains online or by phone.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

The Woman Photographed In a Sleeping Bag at Twitter HQ Is Now One of the Company's Most 'Influential Leaders.'

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Business News

Mark Cuban's Grocery Store Hack Will Help You Score Cheaper Produce

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Travel

6 Secret Tools for Flying First Class (Without Paying Full Price)

Mike Koenigs

Mike Koenigs

Read More