For Subscribers

Tech Buzz 12/03

Improving your business's Web search status; a full office suite for next-to-nothing

By Paul Hyman

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Over Here!
Are Internet search engines ignoring you? Yours may be the bestdarn doughnut shop ever, but when someone checks Google for, say,"doughnut shops," are you even among the 84,400 resultsthat pop up? What's the use of having a Web site if no one canfind it?

That's why Dan Bricklin, co-inventor of the VisiCalcspreadsheet program, launched the SMBmeta initiative, a way forsome of the unique attributes of small and midsize businesses torise to the top of search results. His site, SMBmeta.org, describesthe new SMBmeta form you can fill out with specifics about yourcompany: its name, address, services, location, hours of operation,nearby transportation and what makes it special. Your webmaster caninsert the form onto your home page, and, hopefully, as searchengines and online directories pick up on the concept, you'llstart to get noticed. Bricklin has posted a demo site(www.overall.com) where you can see the results of a searchinvolving companies that have already inserted SMBmeta files intheir Web pages.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

Bad Weather Won't Ruin Your Vacation Anymore — One Company Will Pay You to Enjoy It Rain or Shine
Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle
An 81-Year-Old Is Suing Over an Alleged Scheme That Caused Her to Lose Her Home of 3 Decades
Top Financing Tips All Aspiring Franchisees Should Know
15 Best Entrepreneurial Conferences You Need to Attend in 2023
Is Your Leadership Style More Steve Jobs or Elon Musk? Here's How to Tell — And Why It Matters.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

SpaceX Said It Destroyed Its Own Rocket Mid-Flight, But It Ended Up Torching a State Park — Here's What It Means for Elon Musk

The billionaire founder and CEO wants to launch again within a few months — but it's unclear if that will happen.

By Amanda Breen

Side Hustle

Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle

Quitting your day job doesn't mean you can't have an additional — and extremely lucrative — income stream.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

A New Weight-Loss Drug Could Be a Complete Game Changer. 'Psychologically, You Don't Want to Eat.'

Mounjaro, a diabetes drug used to treat obesity, is forecast to make $50 billion in sales annually.

By Jonathan Small

Culture

50 of the Best Work from Home Jobs That Pay Well in 2023

If you're tired of driving to an office and would love to work at home, there are plenty of high-quality full-time work-from-home jobs for you.

By John Rampton

Business News

These Are the Best and Worst Airlines of 2023 So Far, According to a New Report

A new study by WalletHub ranked 11 U.S. airlines across a slew of categories.

By Emily Rella

Fundraising

How to Raise Funds as a Startup in a High Interest Rate Market

Traditional bank loans may not be the best option for startups. Entrepreneurs need to consider these alternatives to secure the funding they need to launch their business.

By Shannon Scott