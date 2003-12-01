Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Over Here!

Are Internet search engines ignoring you? Yours may be the bestdarn doughnut shop ever, but when someone checks Google for, say,"doughnut shops," are you even among the 84,400 resultsthat pop up? What's the use of having a Web site if no one canfind it?

That's why Dan Bricklin, co-inventor of the VisiCalcspreadsheet program, launched the SMBmeta initiative, a way forsome of the unique attributes of small and midsize businesses torise to the top of search results. His site, SMBmeta.org, describesthe new SMBmeta form you can fill out with specifics about yourcompany: its name, address, services, location, hours of operation,nearby transportation and what makes it special. Your webmaster caninsert the form onto your home page, and, hopefully, as searchengines and online directories pick up on the concept, you'llstart to get noticed. Bricklin has posted a demo site(www.overall.com) where you can see the results of a searchinvolving companies that have already inserted SMBmeta files intheir Web pages.