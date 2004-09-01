Tech Tools The winner of our tech makeover from Interland, Sprint and IBM learns how upgrading can pay off.
When you upgrade the technology in your business, you usually doit one piece of equipment at a time-a desktop here, a cell phonethere. For Deborah Nail's company, it's a major makeoverall at once. Not only are her Web site and commerce systemsundergoing a dramatic and complete change, but there are newlaptops and cell phones in the mix as well. "Initially,it's very fun, but then you really have to take the time toimplement it," says Nail, 40. "But it'sworthwhile."
As a handbag manufacturer and seller, fashion trade shows arevery important to Nail's Atlanta business, Pursesnickety!.The IBM ThinkPad R40 laptops are a big step up for Nail. She'smost excited at the prospect of using them at trade shows. "Ifit's a credit card, we don't charge it 24 hours later, wecharge it right away. The same goes for being able to check e-mailduring the day," Nail explains. The technology is helping herbecome a business that works in real time. In the fast-movingfashion industry, that's a big plus.
