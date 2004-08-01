Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
The Meet Market Looking for new business leads? Networking clubs on the Web make it easy.

By Catherine Seda

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What do ItsNotWhatYouKnow (INWYK), LinkedIn, Ryze andZeroDegrees have in common? They represent a technological twist tobusiness networking. Forget your business cards, and stay at yourcomputer, because these 24-hour networking clubs connect you withclients, partners and employees over the Internet.

It's simple to join, and most clubs are free or have a freelevel of access. Complete the registration form, invite yourcolleagues to join, and get on each other's"connections" lists. The bigger your network, the greateryour referral opportunities are, because members click on yourcontacts to see who you know.

