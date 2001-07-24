Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Beverly Hills, California-InternetWeek magazinehas named Hilton Hotels the E-Business of the Year due to thesuccess of its effort to radically change its business modelthrough the Internet and become a multibrand franchise ofthird-party assets. Such initiatives currently account for 30percent of the company's revenue.

Hilton booked $300 million in hotel room revenue last year,while the number of Hilton Web site visitors doubled to 30 million.On the B2B end, Hilton has expanded its private supply marketplaceto 500 sites and 3,500 suppliers. On the B2C end, "whatwe're seeing here is a hotel that is trying to deliver all itsbrands through an integrated channel," says Krista Pappas,director of travel services for Gomez Inc.

Hilton CIO Tim Harvey is overhauling the back-end system tosupport procurement applications and a redesigned Web site thatwill be configured to give Hilton's various hotel sites aconsistent yet personalized customer experience, as well asconstructing a common property management platform.

Hilton Hotels operates Hilton, Doubletree, Hampton Inn &Suites and other hotel brands. -InternetWeek