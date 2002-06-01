Consider your youth a blessing--it might just be the edge you need to make your business fly.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

(YoungBiz.com) - So you're thinking about startinga business. But, as a budding teen entrepreneur, you're alsothinking there are more than a few cards stacked against you. Youdon't have any start-up cash to speak of. You don't have astorefront. And you're not old enough to sign the legal papersrequired to open a business bank account.

Whoa there! Before you go any further, you might be surprised tolearn that, because you're a teen, you can turn those obstaclesinto opportunities. Many teen 'treps succeed where their adultcounterparts falter. Check out the ways these 'treps played the"youth card" in their favor.