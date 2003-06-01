Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the past few months, Wi-Fi has been a hot topic in technologyworld. Publications throughout the country have hailed itsabilities to eliminate cables and provide wireless Internet accessfor users on the go. Unfortunately, many people are confused andoverwhelmed by the many different types of Wi-Fi, what equipment topurchase and how to set up a wireless network. Here, we'llcover it all. So sit back and take a deep breath--it'simportant to understand that jumping on the wireless bandwagon isrelatively inexpensive, easy to do and extraordinarily beneficialin the long run.

It would be great if readers could simply run out to the neareststore and purchase a standard, all-inclusive Wi-Fi package;however, when it comes to technology, there is always a plethora ofoptions making it difficult for anybody but a geek to know exactlywhat to get. Go to CompUSA and ask for Wi-Fi, and the salesman willlikely ask "Which kind--802.11a, 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11i or802.16a?" Before punching the smirk off his face, refer tothis quick reference guide for each protocol: