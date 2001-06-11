Use Your Photo
People like to see who they're doing business with.
Even if you do most of your business by mail or over the phone,customers like to see who they're doing business with. Put yourphoto in your brochures or mailings. It conveys friendliness andbuilds confidence in your company.
Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up BookYou'll Ever Need
