Subscribe for 20% off
Subscribe

Use Your Photo

People like to see who they're doing business with.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Even if you do most of your business by mail or over the phone,customers like to see who they're doing business with. Put yourphoto in your brochures or mailings. It conveys friendliness andbuilds confidence in your company.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up BookYou'll Ever Need

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Tech CEO Arrested for Peeping on Customer in Panera Bread Bathroom. 'He Stuck His Head Underneath the Stall to Look at Her.'

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Business News

Airline Worker 'Ingested' Into Jet Engine at Alabama Airport

Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Elon Musk Is the First Person to Lose $200 Billion

Steve Huff

Read More