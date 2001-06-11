Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Even if you do most of your business by mail or over the phone,customers like to see who they're doing business with. Put yourphoto in your brochures or mailings. It conveys friendliness andbuilds confidence in your company.

