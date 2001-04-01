This is the kind of Web site that ought tomake us applaud: It's packed with brilliant, insightfulcommentary and research on business by first -rate professors atthe University of Pennsylvania's The Wharton School -andit's free. The site is constructed around various themes:"Finance and Investment," "ManagingTechnology," Insurance and Pensions," "Innovationand Entrepreneurship" and more. Click the tabs that grab yourfancy, and zero in on your interest areas. Knowledge@Wharton is agenuine Web gem.