Where to Buy?

Getting your office equipment without breaking the bank.

If you don't have the furniture necessary to start yourbusiness, you have several options on where to buy. Traditionaloffice furniture stores are probably out of your price range, butthere are several ways to get quality furnishings without breakingthe bank. With a little effort, you can find great buys on new andused desks, chairs, file cabinets, and lighting.

Office and furniture warehouses offer low-cost, functionalproducts. If you don't mind buying used furnishings, you canreally save a bundle. Check out flea markets, garage sales,auctions, estate sales, and second-hand stores. This method mayrequire a lot more time, but it can pay off.

Excerpted from Starting a Home-based Business

