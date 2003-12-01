For Subscribers

Youthful Optimism

Need a dose of inspiration? These stories about young, successful entrepreneurs will fire you up.

By Nichole L. Torres

So you're young and starting a business. Ready to beinspired by the success stories of others just like you? Then checkout Secrets of the Young & Successful: How to Get EverythingYou Want Without Waiting a Lifetime (Fireside) by JenniferKushell with Scott M. Kaufman.

Chock-full of stories about entrepreneurs (as well asbusinesspeople and writers/artists), the book will motivate you toget started now in accomplishing your business dreams. With helpfulhow-to chapters on topics such as setting goals, creating a networkof business and personal contacts, and finding a balance betweenyour work and personal life, it's the whole package.

