Ann Arbor, Michigan - Mr. Handyman InternationalLLC, a maintenance and odd-job service franchise, and USADATA, anonline marketing applications provider, have launched an onlineservice that enables Mr. Handyman's franchise owners toinexpensively and efficiently execute direct-mail campaigns.

By accessing the Mr. Handyman Direct Mail Portal, thecompany's franchisees can generate consumer mailing lists toimprove prospect targeting; design and customize direct-mail piecesfrom a library of pre-approved company collateral; and executeentire direct-mail campaigns in 15 to-20 minutes.

"The portal offers Mr. Handyman's franchiseesflexibility to customize direct-mail campaigns depending on thetarget audience they are trying to reach," says PatrickDineen, executive vice president of client development atUSADATA.

"Franchisees can now organize entire direct mail campaignswith multiple mailings over an extended period of time," saysDavid Braun, regional service manager with Mr. Handyman. "Thisenables our franchisees to complete two months of direct-mailmarketing in one easy step," - Internet Wire