Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Editor's Note: Why Entrepreneurs Own 2010

Entrepreneurs have long anchored the economy of this country.

By
This story appears in the December 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As the economy begins its upward climb, it's already clear that we're on a different road than we were before. The new realities are redefining the world of business overall--but especially the culture of entrepreneurship.

Yes, there are enormous obstacles for small businesses. Taxes are out of control, credit remains tight and banks are still stingy. Add to the list the thorny and expensive topic of healthcare, and things seem downright gloomy. But guess what? There are more people than ever who are gutting it out as entrepreneurs--building fierce hybrid sports cars, twittering from remote ranchland in Oklahoma, wrapping a baseball stadium in plastic (no kidding!). In this issue, we celebrate those unsung (and largely stimulus-package-free) heroes of the economic recovery.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Jeff Bezos Says People Should Stop Buying Big-Ticket Items Right Now (and It Has Nothing to Do With Upcoming Prime Sales)

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

An Arizona Teacher Resigns After Getting Caught Filming OnlyFans Videos at School

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Business News

'Amazon Music Officially Sucks Now': Prime Members Are Frustrated By the Streaming Service's Overhaul

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Read More