Editor's Note: Why Entrepreneurs Own 2010
Entrepreneurs have long anchored the economy of this country.
As the economy begins its upward climb, it's already clear that we're on a different road than we were before. The new realities are redefining the world of business overall--but especially the culture of entrepreneurship.
Yes, there are enormous obstacles for small businesses. Taxes are out of control, credit remains tight and banks are still stingy. Add to the list the thorny and expensive topic of healthcare, and things seem downright gloomy. But guess what? There are more people than ever who are gutting it out as entrepreneurs--building fierce hybrid sports cars, twittering from remote ranchland in Oklahoma, wrapping a baseball stadium in plastic (no kidding!). In this issue, we celebrate those unsung (and largely stimulus-package-free) heroes of the economic recovery.
