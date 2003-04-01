For Subscribers

You're out of the office, and you're missing a keydocument. Wouldn't it be great if you could download it fromyour cell phone or wireless handheld? OK, neither cell phones norPocket PCs can store all the files you might need. But onlinestorage providers would like to make your crucial files availableto you anywhere you've got an Internet connection to yourmobile phone, PDA or, of course, laptop.

The longest distance in the world to dateachieved by a Wi-Fi connection is
196
miles.
SOURCE: Swedish SpaceCorp.

For example, My Docs Online (www.mydocsonline.com) lets you securely access filesfrom any Web-enabled phone, Palm-compatible handheld, Pocket PC orBlack-berry Rim. For $34.95 a year (for the Personal Edition with50MB storage-the Enterprise Edition starts at $59.95), you can viewcommon formats such as Microsoft Word and Adobe Acrobat documentsand shoot them off attached to e-mail.

