Hot Disks 06/03

Secure instant messaging, faster Web surfing and more

By Liane Cassavoy

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Better Backups: Need to backup your data to CDs and DVDs? You don't need two separatesoftware applications for the separate formats: Roxio's Easy CD& DVD Creator 6.0 (www.roxio.com) does it all. The $99.95 (all pricesstreet) application now supports all major writeable DVD formatsand includes a drag-to-disc feature that makes it easier to use.Also included is the new DVD Builder, which lets you create DVDmovies from various video sources.

Surfin' Safari: Speed upyour surfing with Apple's Safari browser for Mac OSX, currentlyavailable as a free beta (www.apple.com). At 3MB, it's quick to download,but it also loads pages quickly and features a clutter-freeinterface that includes a built-in Google search tool. Safari doeslack customization features, though. You can block pop-up ads andthird-party cookies, but you can't specify sites from which youmight wish to accept them. (You can program it to accept cookiesfrom sites you navigate to, but not sites you get toindirectly.)

