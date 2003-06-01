Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Better Backups: Need to backup your data to CDs and DVDs? You don't need two separatesoftware applications for the separate formats: Roxio's Easy CD& DVD Creator 6.0 (www.roxio.com) does it all. The $99.95 (all pricesstreet) application now supports all major writeable DVD formatsand includes a drag-to-disc feature that makes it easier to use.Also included is the new DVD Builder, which lets you create DVDmovies from various video sources.