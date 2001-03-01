Transform your 35mm single lens reflex (SLR) camera into adigital camera with (e)film, an electronic film cartridge insertthat replaces a regular roll of film-no modifications to yourcamera required. The (e)film adaptor allows you to take and storeup to 24 1.3-megapixel digital images, and each battery set letsyou take more than 300 digital images. Just snap it in, and youwon't ever have to scan another photo again.

