Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Buff Film

Silicon Film Technologies' (e)film film cartridge

By
This story appears in the March 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
(E)film

  • Manufacturer: Silicon Film Technologies
  • Street price: $699
  • Phone: (949) 417-2260
  • Web site: www.siliconfilm.com

Transform your 35mm single lens reflex (SLR) camera into adigital camera with (e)film, an electronic film cartridge insertthat replaces a regular roll of film-no modifications to yourcamera required. The (e)film adaptor allows you to take and storeup to 24 1.3-megapixel digital images, and each battery set letsyou take more than 300 digital images. Just snap it in, and youwon't ever have to scan another photo again.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Nearly 25% of U.S. Home Buyers Want to Relocate — and This State Is No. 1 on Their List

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Growing a Business

6 Reasons Your Small Business Is Struggling (and How to Fix Them)

Murali Nethi

Murali Nethi

Culture

Why "Culture Eats Strategy For Breakfast" Misses the Point of a Truly Healthy Work Culture

Tal Frankfurt

Tal Frankfurt

Read More