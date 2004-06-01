Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs have an unusual capacity for blind faith. Youbelieve in yourself, your ideas and your ability to succeed. Youdon't worry about things like that pesky law of physics, which,as I remember it, says it's impossible to create something outof nothing. Instead, every day you go forth and create so much thatdidn't exist the day before. And while we pay tribute to thisentrepreneurial magic in every issue, this one is particularlyjampacked with celebration.

You can share the joy with our 10th Annual Hot 100 honoring the 100 fastest-growing newentrepreneurial companies in America. When you read about companiesthat turned $500,000 into more than $86 million in less than fouryears or took $10,000 and built a nearly $8 million business inonly two and a half years, you realize that truly nothing isimpossible.