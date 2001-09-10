Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Consider This Employee Benefit

Here's one you may not have thought of that employees would love.

Searching for an idea for an employee benefit that'll aidboth you and your employees? Consider tuition reimbursement. Payinga percentage of the cost of any personal or business developmentcourse ensures success, since your employees now have a stake in agame that may not have been an option without your help. Beforesetting up a program of your own, consider the followingaspects:

  • What you'll pay for
  • How much you'll pay
  • The employee's obligation
  • Scheduling flexibility

Excerpted from Entrepreneur magazine, May 2001

