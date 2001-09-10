Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Searching for an idea for an employee benefit that'll aidboth you and your employees? Consider tuition reimbursement. Payinga percentage of the cost of any personal or business developmentcourse ensures success, since your employees now have a stake in agame that may not have been an option without your help. Beforesetting up a program of your own, consider the followingaspects:

What you'll pay for

How much you'll pay

The employee's obligation

Scheduling flexibility

Excerpted from Entrepreneur magazine, May 2001