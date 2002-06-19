Minneapolis - International Dairy Queen is moving into quick-service casual dining with a new concept called DQ Grill & Chill that offers breakfast, a revamped menu with more choices, and better quality food. The company opened two new Grill & Chills sites after spending $1.5 million to build one prototype and to renovate another existing site, both in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The company says the Grill & Chill concept is not a total revamp, that sites will still have drive-thru service, and that breakfast and dinner will never replace ice cream treats.

Dairy Queen has identified sites in Rockford, Illinois, and Chattanooga for future Grill & Chill locations. The company is also interested in opening in Texas, Minnesota and Canada. - The Business Journal (Minneapolis/St. Paul)