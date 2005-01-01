Feedback 01/05 <b> </b>
Ad Overload
After reading the "Seeing Greens" article in your November issue ("Smart Ideas"), I became ill.
Imagine placing ads on golf carts, flags, banners in the locker rooms. What's next? Ads on golf clubs, balls, caddies' hats and jackets? And what about a short commercial when the ball is lifted out of the cup?
