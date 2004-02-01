For Subscribers

Full Dream Ahead

Two motivational authors reveal the three secrets to making your entrepreneurial dreams a reality.

By Romanus Wolter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For more than a quarter century, Mark Victor Hansen, co-authorof Chicken Soup for the Soul (HealthCommunications), and Robert G. Allen, author of Nothing Down for the 90s (Simon andSchuster), have delivered powerful messages of possibility andaction that have helped create startling change for thousands ofentrepreneurs. Their books and associated series have beenpublished in 39 languages and have sold more than 85 millioncopies. Their new collaborative work, The One Minute Millionaire: The Enlightened Wayto Wealth (Harmony Books), is already a bestseller.

To help even more business owners achieve their dreams,Entrepreneur recently had a conversation with Hansen and Allenabout their three secrets to success.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Magazine

Editor's Pick

Bad Weather Won't Ruin Your Vacation Anymore — One Company Will Pay You to Enjoy It Rain or Shine
Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle
An 81-Year-Old Is Suing Over an Alleged Scheme That Caused Her to Lose Her Home of 3 Decades
Top Financing Tips All Aspiring Franchisees Should Know
15 Best Entrepreneurial Conferences You Need to Attend in 2023
Is Your Leadership Style More Steve Jobs or Elon Musk? Here's How to Tell — And Why It Matters.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Report: Vice Media to File For Bankruptcy In 'Coming Weeks'

The New York Times originally reported the news, citing sources close to the matter.

By Emily Rella

Leadership

5 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Are Privileged

As a Black woman entrepreneur, I've managed to run a successful diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) consultancy for the past six years. But despite the years I dedicated to my entrepreneurial journey, I still benefited from a level of privilege that many don't share when it comes to entrepreneurship.

By Nika White

Leadership

Why Executives Need to Roll Up Their Sleeves and Work 'in the Trenches' of Their Companies

Here's how executives can benefit from working on the ground with the rest of the company.

By Steve Taplin

Business News

Gig Workers Advocate For More Safety Following Attacks on Drivers

While apps like Uber and Doordash require a myriad of personal information from their workers to ensure the safety of customers, drivers have limited knowledge of the customer.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Leadership

The Biggest Threat to Your Company's Future Is Already in the Building

In the throes of rapid change and economic uncertainty, it's easy for entrepreneurs to focus on external threats, but the real threat might surprise you — because it's likely already infiltrating your team.

By Jonathan Kirschner

Business News

Someone Ate That Banana Art Exhibit Again, This Time While It Was in a Museum

"Comedian" by Maurizio Cattelan features a banana duct-taped to a wall.

By Emily Rella