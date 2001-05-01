DS-320



Manufacturer: Olympus



Street price: $399



Phone: (800) 347-4027



Web site: www.olympus.com



You've just had a business epiphany-and, fortunately,you'll be able to record every minute of it with the DS-320from Olympus. With five hours and 20 minutes of recording time(thanks to 16MB of built-in memory), the DS-320 can record all yourthoughts and then convert the recording to text on your PC usingits Via Voice 8.0 speech recognition software. The super-slimrecorder weighs only 2.5 ounces-meaning it's ultra-portable-andit connects to your PC via a serial port or optional USB kit. AnLCD display lets you know exactly how much you've recorded, howmuch time you have left and when it's time to change thebattery.