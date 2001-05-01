Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Got It Down

Olympus' DS-320 handheld recorder

By
This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur.
DS-320

  • Manufacturer: Olympus
  • Street price: $399
  • Phone: (800) 347-4027
  • Web site: www.olympus.com

You've just had a business epiphany-and, fortunately,you'll be able to record every minute of it with the DS-320from Olympus. With five hours and 20 minutes of recording time(thanks to 16MB of built-in memory), the DS-320 can record all yourthoughts and then convert the recording to text on your PC usingits Via Voice 8.0 speech recognition software. The super-slimrecorder weighs only 2.5 ounces-meaning it's ultra-portable-andit connects to your PC via a serial port or optional USB kit. AnLCD display lets you know exactly how much you've recorded, howmuch time you have left and when it's time to change thebattery.

