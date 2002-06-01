2001 was a one-two punch--a recession that hit entrepreneurs hard, a terrorist attack that hit our nation even harder. But Americans--and entrepreneurs--are up to a challenge. The entrepreneurs on this year's Hot 100 list prove it's possible to not just survive, but thrive.

Our 8th annual listing of America's fastest-growing new entrepreneurial companies is compiled with assistance from D&B, the leading provider of global business information and technology solutions. How does this year's list reflect the tenor of the times?