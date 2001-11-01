Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
It Figures 11/01

An increase in health promotion programs, the effects of poor customer service and more

By
Companies of all sizes have increased their interest in keeping employees well. Ninety-two percent of companies offer health promotion programs, up from 88 percent of companies offering similar programs in 1995.

BARGAIN BUYERS?
The Average Costof recruiting a customer is steadily dropping for online retailers. This drop has continued even during the current dotcom bust, which spells good news for the e-commerce businesses that survived.

SOURCE: Hewitt Associates
Don't Look Back
WILL CUSTOMERSwalk away if faced with poor customer service? That depends on where you are. Research shows varying tolerance levels by region and by urbanization. How many of your customers would hit the road?

SOURCE: International Communications Research

