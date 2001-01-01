Jolly Jumps Inc.
Ahhh, to be a kid again. This business opportunity will have you bouncing off the walls.
Do people consider you a kid at heart? If so, Jolly Jumps may present an opportunity that lets you get in touch with your inner child. Whether for birthday parties, church festivals, company picnics, corporate events, carnivals or grand openings, you'll always be the one bringing the entertainment to help create a festive atmosphere.
Description: Rental of inflatable amusement units, including bouncehouses called Jolly Jumps, inflatable slides and water mazes.
Year company began: 1988
Number of dealers: 400-500
Start-up costs: Unit prices range from $2,000 to $5,000 depending on the size and style of the unit you purchase. You'll need a truck or minivan to carry the units. Additional equipment required can usually be purchased for less than $150.
Contact: (800) 80-JUMPS or Sales@JollyJumpsInc.com
Your basic duty is simple: Deliver and set-up Jolly Jumps, and then come back and take them down. Your other main responsibility is to schedule appointments with clients for rentals of your Jolly Jump units. You can run your business part-time on the weekends for extra income, or you can grow it to a large full-time operation with several rental units and employees to do the actual deliveries.
