Making Traveling Easier

Keep your travel headaches in check with these tips.

This story appears in the February 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com.
Briefcase ToGo
 Carry an overloaded briefcase on your shouldertoo long, and your body will let you know the consequences. TheWheeled Computer Briefcase ($79.99) from Fellowes has high-impact, ballbearing wheels for mobility and shock absorption. The sturdy,retractable handle stores away in a zippered compartment when notin use, or you can use the padded shoulder strap. A zippered,padded interior compartment holds a notebook computer, and a paddedpocket offers extra protection for PDAs and cellphones.

Before you leave town for your next business trip, take steps toensure you bring everything you need so your trip-and your returnto your home office-will go smoothly.

On the day you finalize plans for your next trip,label a manila folder "XYZ city." Each time you comeacross a piece of paper you'll need for your trip, put it inthat folder.

