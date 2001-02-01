Briefcase ToGo

Carry an overloaded briefcase on your shouldertoo long, and your body will let you know the consequences. TheWheeled Computer Briefcase ($79.99) from Fellowes has high-impact, ballbearing wheels for mobility and shock absorption. The sturdy,retractable handle stores away in a zippered compartment when notin use, or you can use the padded shoulder strap. A zippered,padded interior compartment holds a notebook computer, and a paddedpocket offers extra protection for PDAs and cellphones.

Before you leave town for your next business trip, take steps toensure you bring everything you need so your trip-and your returnto your home office-will go smoothly.

On the day you finalize plans for your next trip,label a manila folder "XYZ city." Each time you comeacross a piece of paper you'll need for your trip, put it inthat folder.