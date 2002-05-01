For Subscribers

Oh, Great

If anybody can point us in the direction of greatness, our money is on this guy.

By Geoff Williams

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Over the years, he's become something of an entrepreneurial icon. Jim Collins is the co-author of Built to Last: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies(HarperBusiness), a national bestseller for more than five years. More recently, he wrote Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap . . . and Others Don't(HarperBusiness). So for our 25th anniversary issue, we dragged him out of his management research laboratory in Boulder, Colorado, and talked to him about entrepreneurship-the good, the bad and the great.

What have been the greatest changes in entrepreneurship in the last 25 years?

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Learn More Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Report: Elon Musk Fired a Twitter Engineer Who Told Him His Popularity Was Decreasing

According to the tech newsletter Platformer, Musk met with several engineers on Tuesday to discuss the Twitter algorithm.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Google's Bard Already Made A Fact Error — In Its Wake, the Company's Value Dropped By $100 Billion

ChatGPT and similar technologies are rife with issues from biases to factual errors, according to reports.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Business News

'Thank You Does Not Come Even Close': Teen Returns Woman's Missing Wallet and Forms An Adorable, Unlikely Friendship

Delivontae Johnson, 19, pulled into an Arkansas Walmart to get his tire fixed when he noticed a wallet sitting on the ground.

By Emily Rella

Branding

6 Ways to Build Trust in an Untrustworthy Industry

If your industry puts you at a disadvantage, you're going to have to work even harder to build trust. Here are six effective strategies you can use.

By Joseph Camberato

Business News

'My Heart Breaks': Internet Rallies Behind 72-Year-Old Delivery Driver Who Takes A Tumble In Viral Video

A horrifying video of a 72-year-old Domino's delivery woman falling at a customer's home has garnered attention — and donations.

By Emily Rella