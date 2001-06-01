It's the age of the Internet, and you need protection. TinyPersonal Firewall can help. Available as a download from Tiny Software's Web site, theFirewall is free for personal use and $39 for business use. (Volumediscounts are available.)

Alone, the Firewall isn't a standout product, but it getsmore valuable when used in conjunction with Tiny Software'sCentral Console product. Together, the two form Tiny'sCentrally Managed Desktop Security System, which allows yourcompany's network administrator to control the security levelsof all firewall users in the company. Even better, it lets youradministrator monitor activity on the company's network or anindividual's desktop-meaning he or she will know who'sworking and who's not.