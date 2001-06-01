Play It Safe
Organize your firewalls into a monitored system.
It's the age of the Internet, and you need protection. TinyPersonal Firewall can help. Available as a download from Tiny Software's Web site, theFirewall is free for personal use and $39 for business use. (Volumediscounts are available.)
Alone, the Firewall isn't a standout product, but it getsmore valuable when used in conjunction with Tiny Software'sCentral Console product. Together, the two form Tiny'sCentrally Managed Desktop Security System, which allows yourcompany's network administrator to control the security levelsof all firewall users in the company. Even better, it lets youradministrator monitor activity on the company's network or anindividual's desktop-meaning he or she will know who'sworking and who's not.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
These Friends Use an Underrated Strategy to Run a Charcuterie Side Hustle That's on Track to Make at Least $80,000 in December
-
I'm a Business News Editor, and Even I Fell Victim to an Online Scam That Cost Me $300
-
Switching to a 4-Day Workweek Sounds Like a Great Idea. But Could It Actually Make Burnout Worse?
-
What Is Lensa AI? And Does It Pose Privacy and Ethical Concerns?
-
This Artist Who Made More Than $1 Million Teaching Online Classes Breaks Down How to Earn Big in 2023
-
Here's Why You Should Drink Coffee Before You Nap
-
Regional Favorites and National Companies Topped the Ranking of America's Top Restaurant Chains for 2023. Did Your Go-To Make the List?