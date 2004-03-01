Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Banks? VCs? Who needs them? Well, many of us do-but there aresome mere mortal entrepreneurs who have found another gutsy way tobring the bucks into their start-ups: finding a well-knownpersonality with deep pockets and influence.

TheEntrepreneurs: Brian Lee and Brian Liu. Lee, 32, ispresident, and Liu, 35, is CEO of Los Angeles-based LegalZoom.com,a company providing a legal documentation service.