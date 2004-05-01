Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Apprentice and its "host," Donald Trump,have been surprise hits of the current TV season. Here atEntrepreneur, part of each Friday morning is spent e-mailingand discussing the previous evening's episode. Several businessprofessors have actually required their students to watch theprogram. Some newspaper columnists discuss the wisdom of TheDonald. Everyone wonders about his hair.

Not everyone, though, thinks Trump is an ideal role model.Several business reporters are quick to point out that not all ofTrump's businesses are successful. Others complain that what wesaw on the screen didn't accurately reflect what actuallyhappened in real life. (To those people, I say, Get over it,it's TV!)