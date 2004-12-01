Bringing a new product to market is a challenge for any entrepreneur. We asked Entrepreneur contributor Barry Farber to share the "Sales Success" behind his recent product launch:

You never know when an idea is going to hit you on the head and say "Run with this one. It's a whopper!" That's what happened to me five years ago. While I was hosting a TV show, an inventor I was interviewing suggested I meet other inventors who were having problems marketing their products. One of those inventors was Gary Johnson, and one of his products was a flat pen that folded in half to the size of a business card.