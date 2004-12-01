Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
The Write Stuff What does it take to launch a brand-new product?

Bringing a new product to market is a challenge for any entrepreneur. We asked Entrepreneur contributor Barry Farber to share the "Sales Success" behind his recent product launch:

You never know when an idea is going to hit you on the head and say "Run with this one. It's a whopper!" That's what happened to me five years ago. While I was hosting a TV show, an inventor I was interviewing suggested I meet other inventors who were having problems marketing their products. One of those inventors was Gary Johnson, and one of his products was a flat pen that folded in half to the size of a business card.

Why Are Some Wines More Expensive Than Others? A Top Winemaker Gives a Full-Bodied Explanation.

Business News

'All Hell Is Going to Break Loose': Barbara Corcoran Issues Warning About Real Estate Market, Interest Rates

The "Shark Tank" star appeared on FOX Business' "The Clayman Countdown" this week.

By Emily Rella
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren
Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore
Money & Finance

3 Ways to Create Multiple (Big) Streams of Income

Here are three ways to create multiple streams of income. These strategies require effort and resources but offer significant financial potential.

By Andres Tovar
Science & Technology

How to Make a QR Code in 5 Simple Steps

Need to know how to make a QR code for your business but not sure where to start? Check out this step-by-step breakdown for more info.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

What Is an LLC? Here's How It Works.

Deciding whether or not your business should be an LLC is a big decision. Continue reading to learn the pros and cons of starting your own LLC.

By Entrepreneur Staff