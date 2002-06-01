For Subscribers

Whale Watching

If you have an employee named Shamu, you may already know this stuff. Otherwise, read on.

By Geoff Williams

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ken Blanchard, co-author of the classic The One Minute Manager (Berkley Publishing Group), knows something about building teams. He wrote his most recent book, Whale Done! The Power of Positive Relationships (Simon & Schuster), with three people, Thad Lacinak, Chuck Tompkins and Jim Ballard. Whale Done! tells the story of a fictional business manager who discovers that if he treats employees as trainers do a whale-with positive reinforcement-he gets positive results. We asked Ken for insight about positive relationships. Fortunately, he gave us more than a minute.

What's the one thing you hope entrepreneurs get out of this book?

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Learn More Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all

By Emily Rella

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Diversity

Is This Diversity and Inclusion Concept the Missing Link for Real Change?

To bring more allies into the diversity, equity and inclusion conversation, you need to start incorporating this key concept. Here's why.

By Julie Kratz

Business News

Going on a Family Vacation? This Popular U.S. Destination Is the Most Expensive in the World.

A family of four can expect to pay an average of $7,350 for a seven-night stay.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Apple Was Awarded a Patent for a Foldable Phone. Time to Flip Out!

Predictions suggest an Apple flip phone could be available by 2025.

By Dan Bova

Leadership

My Company True Religion Sold for More Than $800 Million. Here's What I'd Never Tolerate Again — and How I Lead Today.

Serial entrepreneur and True Religion co-founder Kym Gold is doing things differently this time around.

By Kym Gold