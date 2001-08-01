Need to compress really big files? DjVu works like magic,segmenting documents into two layers, one with text and the otherwith graphics. The end result: faster scan times and smaller filesizes. The wavelet-based technology allows content developers toreduce file sizes at a ratio as high as 1,500:1, so you'll beable to archive large volumes of documents without having to addadditional storage space to your servers. You can also use it toplace high-resolution maps on your Web site; your users (with thehelp of the free DjVu browser plug-in) will be able to pandocuments in real-time and zoom from 5 to 1,000 percent.

DjVu

LizardTech

Street price: $299

(877) 580-5588