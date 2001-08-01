DjVu Compression Software
Big files beware: The DjVu has an appetite for compression.
Need to compress really big files? DjVu works like magic,segmenting documents into two layers, one with text and the otherwith graphics. The end result: faster scan times and smaller filesizes. The wavelet-based technology allows content developers toreduce file sizes at a ratio as high as 1,500:1, so you'll beable to archive large volumes of documents without having to addadditional storage space to your servers. You can also use it toplace high-resolution maps on your Web site; your users (with thehelp of the free DjVu browser plug-in) will be able to pandocuments in real-time and zoom from 5 to 1,000 percent.
