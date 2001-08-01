Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

DjVu Compression Software

Big files beware: The DjVu has an appetite for compression.

By
This story appears in the August 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine.

Need to compress really big files? DjVu works like magic,segmenting documents into two layers, one with text and the otherwith graphics. The end result: faster scan times and smaller filesizes. The wavelet-based technology allows content developers toreduce file sizes at a ratio as high as 1,500:1, so you'll beable to archive large volumes of documents without having to addadditional storage space to your servers. You can also use it toplace high-resolution maps on your Web site; your users (with thehelp of the free DjVu browser plug-in) will be able to pandocuments in real-time and zoom from 5 to 1,000 percent.

DjVu
LizardTech
Street price: $299
(877) 580-5588

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

'I Had To Make Something Up So People Will Feel Bad': Woman Guilty of $400,000 GoFundMe Scam Sentenced to 3 Years In Prison

Gabrielle Bienasz
Business News

Richard Branson Says Elon Musk Showed Up in His House Barefoot in the Middle of the Night: 'He's A Night Animal'

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

Federal Regulators Investigating Elon Musk's 'Full Self Driving' New Year's Eve Tweet

Steve Huff

Read More