136.2

MILLION

U.S. adults watch some form of direct-response TV advertising.

SOURCE: Electronic Retailing Association 10%

DAYS

of U.S. homes have a home network.

SOURCE: In-Stat/MDR 46%

of Americans think it's OK to date a co-worker.

SOURCE: Maritz Poll 38%

of U.S. adults are familiar with Wi-Fi.

SOURCE: Ipsos-Reid