It Figures 06/03

Women in the workplace, top 5 destinations for paid Web content and more

By Steve Cooper

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

136.2
MILLION
U.S. adults watch some form of direct-response TV advertising.
SOURCE: Electronic Retailing Association

10%
DAYS
of U.S. homes have a home network.
SOURCE: In-Stat/MDR

46%
of Americans think it's OK to date a co-worker.
SOURCE: Maritz Poll

38%
of U.S. adults are familiar with Wi-Fi.
SOURCE: Ipsos-Reid

