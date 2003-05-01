For Subscribers

Move Over, Martha

Find out which style maven has the best shot at claiming Martha Stewart's crown.

By Chris Penttila

Whether or not Martha Stewart recovers from her insider tradingscandal, there's more than one decorating diva angling for herspatula.

B. Smith
Empire: B. Smith Enterprises Inc. Host ofTV's "B. Smith with Style"; author; boasts threerestaurants and a line of housewares
Reason to love her: She's asuccessful African American entrepreneur.
Reason to loathe her: She singsher own theme song.
On Martha: "Nobody isgoing to be Martha."
Stumbling block: Can Americalove to hate someone who seems so nice?
KatieBrown
Empire: Host of "The Katie BrownShow" on E!'s Style Network; author; the "Gen XMartha"
Reason to love her: She'llkeep the camera running even if she makes a mistake.
Reason to loathe her: She'sas peppy as Martha Stewart on amphetamines.
On Martha: "Martha'sgreat."
Stumbling block: Who watchesthe Style Network?
ChristopherLowell
Empire: Christopher LowellEnterprises. Host of "The Christopher Lowell Show" on TheDiscovery Channel; author
Reason to love him: Sometimeshosts in drag; large male following
Reason to loathe him: Hishigh-pitched voice can frighten animals and small children.
On Martha: "She didn'treally show how-to; she showed how she lived in the Hamptons.People are disconnected from that."
Stumbling block: Are we readyfor a male Martha?
Chris CassonMadden
Empire: Chris Madden Inc. Hostof HGTV's "Interiors by Design"; author of 15 books;sales of $75 million in 2002
Reason to love her: Active incauses such as Habitat for Humanity
Reason to loathe her: Saysthings like "Feed your soul" and "Every woman hasroom inside"; has homes in Westchester County and TheHamptons
On Martha: "I do have, tobe honest, the credentials to be the next Martha."
Stumbling block: Will Americawarm to someone who might make Martha seem average?
SandraLee
Empire: Sandra Lee Semi-Homemade. A regularon the QVC Shopping Network; has inked a deal with Miramax to writecookbooks and possibly start her own TV show
Reason to love her: Bills herstyle as "the Cliffs Notes approach to life"
Reason to loathe her: Lookslike Martha, only younger
On Martha: "Martha isMartha. There's no replacing [her]."
Stumbling block: Will peopleconfuse her with Sara Lee or Sandra Dee?

