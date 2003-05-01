

Whether or not Martha Stewart recovers from her insider tradingscandal, there's more than one decorating diva angling for herspatula.

B. Smith

Empire: B. Smith Enterprises Inc. Host ofTV's "B. Smith with Style"; author; boasts threerestaurants and a line of housewares

Reason to love her: She's asuccessful African American entrepreneur.

Reason to loathe her: She singsher own theme song.

On Martha: "Nobody isgoing to be Martha."

Stumbling block: Can Americalove to hate someone who seems so nice?

KatieBrown

Empire: Host of "The Katie BrownShow" on E!'s Style Network; author; the "Gen XMartha"

Reason to love her: She'llkeep the camera running even if she makes a mistake.

Reason to loathe her: She'sas peppy as Martha Stewart on amphetamines.

On Martha: "Martha'sgreat."

Stumbling block: Who watchesthe Style Network?

ChristopherLowell

Empire: Christopher LowellEnterprises. Host of "The Christopher Lowell Show" on TheDiscovery Channel; author

Reason to love him: Sometimeshosts in drag; large male following

Reason to loathe him: Hishigh-pitched voice can frighten animals and small children.

On Martha: "She didn'treally show how-to; she showed how she lived in the Hamptons.People are disconnected from that."

Stumbling block: Are we readyfor a male Martha?

Chris CassonMadden

Empire: Chris Madden Inc. Hostof HGTV's "Interiors by Design"; author of 15 books;sales of $75 million in 2002

Reason to love her: Active incauses such as Habitat for Humanity

Reason to loathe her: Saysthings like "Feed your soul" and "Every woman hasroom inside"; has homes in Westchester County and TheHamptons

On Martha: "I do have, tobe honest, the credentials to be the next Martha."

Stumbling block: Will Americawarm to someone who might make Martha seem average?