Looking for wireless Web sites? Well, make your search a wholelot easier by visiting Web sites that do all the work for you.

That's right: Plentiful sites deliver to Internet-readymobile phones and PDAs, and lots of portals have popped up togather this information at one location. Think of these services aswireless versions of the home page you use when browsing the wiredWeb. Simply pick your favorite wireless Web home page, and thenaccess all you want right there on your phone or PDA screen.