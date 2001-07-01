Wires dangling from yourhands-free headset? That's so 2000. Using Bluetooth technology,M1000 Wireless Headset ($150) from Plantronics Inc. connects toyour wireless phone from up to 30 feet away, with up to 3.5 hoursof continuous talk time. This fall, Plantronics plans to introducea system that works with desktop phones.

The M1000 is available at www.plantronics.com or by calling(800) 544-4660. An AC adaptor is included.