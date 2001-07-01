Subscribe for 20% off
Subscribe

Wire Not?

Check out this hands-free, wire-free headset.

By
This story appears in the July 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Wires dangling from yourhands-free headset? That's so 2000. Using Bluetooth technology,M1000 Wireless Headset ($150) from Plantronics Inc. connects toyour wireless phone from up to 30 feet away, with up to 3.5 hoursof continuous talk time. This fall, Plantronics plans to introducea system that works with desktop phones.

The M1000 is available at www.plantronics.com or by calling(800) 544-4660. An AC adaptor is included.

New Year’s Sale! Unlock this subscriber exclusive article & so much more for 20% off today.

Become an Entrepreneur+ member to get unlimited access, no ads, exclusive discounts, and complimentary magazine subscription.

Subscribe today for 20% off. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Marketing

5 Proven Customer Loyalty Programs That Pay Actually Off

Nick Brogden

Nick Brogden

For Subscribers

5 Reasons Why Personal Growth Also Boosts Business Achievement

Jose Flores

Jose Flores

Green Entrepreneur

Digital Ads Are Fueling a Climate Disaster. Take These Steps to Offset The Industry's Hidden Toll on Our Planet.

Anton Liaskovskyi
Read More