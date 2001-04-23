Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Crucial Times To Get A Loan

Leery about borrowing money for your business? Find out what circumstances call for it.

Some entrepreneurs have never borrowed a dime, and believe it ornot, that can hinder your business's growth. Bankers and otherfinancial advisors say there are four crucial times when smallbusinesses should seek a loan:

  • When it's time to hire new employees,
  • When you're trying to increase long-term sales,
  • When you want to increase market share, and
  • · When you'd like to take advantage of suppliers'early payment discounts.

If this sounds like you, or if you simply need money to paybills, pay off creditors or improve cash flow, a loan may be youranswer. But it's important not to take on too much debt. Checkwith your financial advisors to make sure you're not taking onmore than you can handle.

Excerpted from Get Smart! 365 Tips to Boost Your EntrepreneurialIQ

