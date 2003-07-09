Keep in Touch With Customers

It's important that people be able to reach you when they need you.

Here's how to remain as accessible as possible:

  • Maintain an up-to-date phone system. Your communicationstechnology is advancing so quickly, it's hard to keep up. Callseveral phone companies and compare how they can serve yourneeds.
  • Get connected with a reliable voice messaging system and/or acell phone and pager. Remember, busy signals are unprofessional, somake sure calls are forwarded to an answering system if you'reon the line.
  • Strongly consider creating a Web site. A site canestablish your presence in the market, provide existing andpotential clients with information about your business, and sendthe message that you are a forward-thinking company.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost YourEntrepreneurial IQ

