Keep in Touch With Customers
It's important that people be able to reach you when they need you.
Here's how to remain as accessible as possible:
- Maintain an up-to-date phone system. Your communicationstechnology is advancing so quickly, it's hard to keep up. Callseveral phone companies and compare how they can serve yourneeds.
- Get connected with a reliable voice messaging system and/or acell phone and pager. Remember, busy signals are unprofessional, somake sure calls are forwarded to an answering system if you'reon the line.
- Strongly consider creating a Web site. A site canestablish your presence in the market, provide existing andpotential clients with information about your business, and sendthe message that you are a forward-thinking company.
Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost YourEntrepreneurial IQ