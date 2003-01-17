Keep Learning

If you're learning, you're growing-and that translates to a better business.

If you need to brush up on your business skills or learn somenew ones, it pays to make the time to go back to school. Check outthe schedule of adult education classes at your local university,college or community unified school district. Then hit thebooks!

Another way to learn the ropes is to surround yourself withthose in the know. Assemble a team of advisors, such asaccountants, lawyers or expert marketers, to help you grow.Depending on your situation, your board could be paid-or if youknow them well, be volunteers.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost YourEntrepreneurial IQ

