Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Editor's Note

When it comes to getting the media on your side, the less slobbering, the better.

By
This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine.

Before I write this, let me just clarify something: I'm nota snob. I know, that sort of sounds like one of those "thelady doth protest too much" things, but I swear, on myComplete Works of Shakespeare, that is a true statement.

Now that we've got that cleared up, gather 'round so Ican tell you a story. A couple weeks ago, I got a call from a PRperson pitching an entrepreneurial company, which shall remainnameless (in this article, that is-that's not a crack aboutwhat their success rate will be). Actually, it was a voice-mailmessage. "Hi, this is so-and-so from such-and-suchcompany.we'd like to send you our press kit.blah,blah, blah." Fine. We called back and provided ouraddress.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Employee Experience & Recruiting

78% of Employers Are Using Remote Work Tools to Spy on You. Here's a More Effective (and Ethical) Approach to Tracking Employee Productivity.

Mark Banfield

Leadership

If You Want to Be a Great Communicator, Avoid Falling Into These Classic Traps

Amy M Chambers

Amy M Chambers

Management

Why Elon Musk and Other Tech Leaders Are Right to Ban Remote Work

Tom Medema

Tom Medema

Read More