Editor's Note
When it comes to getting the media on your side, the less slobbering, the better.
Before I write this, let me just clarify something: I'm nota snob. I know, that sort of sounds like one of those "thelady doth protest too much" things, but I swear, on myComplete Works of Shakespeare, that is a true statement.
Now that we've got that cleared up, gather 'round so Ican tell you a story. A couple weeks ago, I got a call from a PRperson pitching an entrepreneurial company, which shall remainnameless (in this article, that is-that's not a crack aboutwhat their success rate will be). Actually, it was a voice-mailmessage. "Hi, this is so-and-so from such-and-suchcompany.we'd like to send you our press kit.blah,blah, blah." Fine. We called back and provided ouraddress.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
These Friends Use an Underrated Strategy to Run a Charcuterie Side Hustle That's on Track to Make at Least $80,000 in December
-
I'm a Business News Editor, and Even I Fell Victim to an Online Scam That Cost Me $300
-
Switching to a 4-Day Workweek Sounds Like a Great Idea. But Could It Actually Make Burnout Worse?
-
What Is Lensa AI? And Does It Pose Privacy and Ethical Concerns?
-
This Artist Who Made More Than $1 Million Teaching Online Classes Breaks Down How to Earn Big in 2023
-
Here's Why You Should Drink Coffee Before You Nap
-
Regional Favorites and National Companies Topped the Ranking of America's Top Restaurant Chains for 2023. Did Your Go-To Make the List?