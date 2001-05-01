Before I write this, let me just clarify something: I'm nota snob. I know, that sort of sounds like one of those "thelady doth protest too much" things, but I swear, on myComplete Works of Shakespeare, that is a true statement.

Now that we've got that cleared up, gather 'round so Ican tell you a story. A couple weeks ago, I got a call from a PRperson pitching an entrepreneurial company, which shall remainnameless (in this article, that is-that's not a crack aboutwhat their success rate will be). Actually, it was a voice-mailmessage. "Hi, this is so-and-so from such-and-suchcompany.we'd like to send you our press kit.blah,blah, blah." Fine. We called back and provided ouraddress.