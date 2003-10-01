Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One key to growing your business is coordinating your companystrategy with a wide range of administrative and managerialprocesses. According to a recent study, your success at makingthese elements work well together is directly related to thematurity level of your industry.

In "Fit Among Competitive Strategy, AdministrativeMechanisms and Performance" (Journal of Small BusinessManagement, April 2003), Henrik Barth analyzed 171 growingbusinesses with 200 or fewer employees, comparing revenue growth tothe types of competitive strategies and administrative andmanagerial processes the firms used. The study showed thatcompanies in newer industries typically grow faster than those inmature industries.