For Subscribers

Jordan Weisman

42, founder and CEO of WizKids LLC in Bellevue, Washington

By April Y. Pennington

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Description: Fantasyrole-playing game company that makes a complete line of mythical,battle-ready miniature figurines

Start-up: $700,000 in2000

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Learn More Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

Meet the Man Who Is Suing Meta for Trademark Infringement — and Isn't Looking to Settle
It's Black History Month. Here's How to Show Black Employees You Care.
Is Franchising Right for You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.
If You Use Any of These Coded Words at Work, Your Colleagues Probably Don't Trust You
This Is the 1 Word You Need to Remember When You're Quitting a Job
Here's the Biggest Way You Can Show Up for the Black Community Beyond Black History Month

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

7 Ways to Integrate PR Into Your Daily Marketing Activity

Small business owners can integrate low-cost PR techniques into their daily marketing activities.

By Renée Warren

By Entrepreneur Store

Business News

I'm a 'Ring Girl' at High-Profile Boxing Matches. Here's How I Landed the Gig and Use It as a Second Income.

Ring girls walk across the ring in boxing matches with flags that tell the crowd what round is next.

By Kiera Fields

Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren

Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore

Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas To Start Right Now

To start one of these home-based businesses, you don't need a lot of funding -- just energy, passion and the drive to succeed.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.