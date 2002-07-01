Jordan Weisman
42, founder and CEO of WizKids LLC in Bellevue, Washington
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Description: Fantasyrole-playing game company that makes a complete line of mythical,battle-ready miniature figurines
Start-up: $700,000 in2000
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:
- Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
- Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
- Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
- Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve