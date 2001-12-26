Saving Time
All entrepreneurs are time-crunched, so try these time-saving tips
- Pool your projects. Try scheduling meetings and errandson the same days to reduce the amount of time you spend out of theoffice.
- Make the most of your downtime. You can skimpublications, catch up on your mail and make to-do lists whilewaiting in line at the bank or sitting in your doctor'soffice.
- Use technology to save time. Use mail-merge lists,macros, and templates and form letters when appropriate.
- Most important, learn to delegate. Ask your family forhelp on the homefront, and consider hiring a student to help withsmall office tasks.
Excerpted fromGet Smart: 365 Tips To Boost YourEntrepreneurial IQ
