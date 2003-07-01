For Subscribers

Makeover Magic

The SBA may give its underused 504 loan program a face lift. How will that help you?

By C.J. Prince

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Considering how tough it is for entrepreneurs to findinexpensive financing, you would think the purses ofgovernment-subsidized programs would be routinely raided. Yet theSBA's 504 Certified Development Company Program--which awardsbelow-market, fixed-rate loans to small businesses for real estateand heavy equipment purchases--has been underutilized every yearsince 1996. In fiscal 2002, for example, Congress authorized $5.4billion for the 504 program, but less than half, $2.5 billion, wasactually used for approved loans.

That has the SBA scratching its head. "This is aonce-in-a-generation opportunity to lock in rates on a 20-year 504loan at somewhere around 6 [percent]," says Jim Hammersley,director of loan programs for the SBA. "With rates as low as they are, morepeople should be taking advantage of that."

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

The Co-Founder of a Fashion Retailer With a Nearly 100% Retention Rate Reveals the Secret to Happy Employees
Everything You Need to Know About Filing Your Taxes in 2023
These 6 Leadership Skills Are Undervalued — But They Shouldn't Be, According to Employees
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
You Know Your Love Language, But What About Your Money Language?
A U.S. Company With Thousands of Employees Just Adopted a 4-Day Workweek — Here's the Innovative Blueprint Up for Grabs

Most Popular

See all
Living

Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work

Dave Asprey, biohacking entrepreneur and author of 'Smarter Not Harder,' reveals how to stop wasting your time and start achieving your goals.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Management

How to Avoid Becoming a Villain — 6 Leadership Traits You Must Avoid

Learn essential leadership traits you must avoid to be an effective and successful leader and avoid the six most damaging traits that can lead you down the path of becoming a villain.

By Lola Salvador Akinwunmi

Business News

Walmart Pulls Crude T-Shirt From Its Stores. 'This Was Not Intentional.'

A swear word was spotted by a customer, Twitter went nuts, and the retail giant quickly remove the merch.

By Jonathan Small

Science & Technology

3 Data Gathering Strategies That Benefit Both Businesses and Consumers

Data gathering is getting tricky. Here are three ways companies can gather consumer data in a mutually beneficial manner.

By Rashan Dixon

Business Solutions

How to Think Outside Your Industry and Revolutionize the Customer Journey

Follow these four lessons from travel tech startups on revolutionizing the customer journey.

By Ivan Saprov