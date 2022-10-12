For Nissan Commercial Vehicle Owners, Warranty Delivers Confidence

When Patti Larson was shopping for a van, reliability was one of her key concerns. As the executive director of Food Finders, a nonprofit based in Lakewood, California, Larson needed a van that would be capable of delivering 15,000 pounds of food a month to insecure communities in the greater Long Beach area, and one that would complete the job without complaining.

Nissan

That's why she chose the Nissan NV Cargo. Like all Nissan Commercial Vehicles, the NV Cargo is covered by a 5-year/100,000-mile bumper-to-bumper limited warranty—America's Best Commercial Van Limited Warranty.* This robust warranty coverage gives owners confidence in their vehicles, so they can focus on the things that really matter, like delivering food to those who need it most.

"We wanted something reliable," Larson explains, "something that our driver could stand up in…and something that could take refrigeration, handle more like a regular vehicle, but have the capacity for a pallet or two if needed. Having the extended limited warranty is key because as we get funding, we have to anticipate vehicle maintenance, and having much of that covered by Nissan means our funding can help elsewhere."

Of course, there's a reason Nissan is so confident in its Commercial Vehicles: they've been subjected to an exhaustive series of tests. At its testing center in Arizona, Nissan puts its vans through machines such as the Salt Spray Tunnel, the Heat Chamber, the Frame Twister and the Shaker Machine, more than 6,600 grueling tests in all, simulating hundreds of thousands of miles of the roughest driving conditions imaginable. While some might see these measures as extreme, Nissan sees them as a part of doing business—its way of helping to ensure that every van embodies high durability and quality, so that customers will feel they have a van they can count on.

Image Credit: Nissan

That kind of reliability is critical for Food Finders' operations. On any given day, their van receives and redistributes approximately 800 pounds of food, picking it up from grocery stores, restaurants, cafés, bakeries and other local businesses, and delivering it to partner nonprofits, such as pantries, shelters, youth centers, senior centers, churches and missions. The turnaround time for each delivery is generally less than an hour, and the van covers a dozen or more regularly scheduled routes throughout the week, in addition to last-minute requests.

"Many of our agencies rely on us as a source of food for their weekly distribution," Larson says. "If the van broke down…it could mean that dozens or more people were not able to receive a meal that was planned or a distribution of groceries. And we would hate for food to go to waste, so being able to pick up last-minute donations is important." In her view, the van's durability isn't just important for the Food Finders organization; it's also important for the people they serve. When the volunteers at local charities see the Food Finders NV Cargo van driving up, they know it's more than a friendly visit—it's a symbol of hope and dependability, a sign that the hungry people of the community will have something to eat.

Larson derives real satisfaction from the experience of helping people: "I know that every day I come to work, I'm helping make a difference in a very essential way, in providing a basic need to those who are having a tough time." For their part, Nissan is happy to help make this difference, and they're proud to offer a limited warranty that gives owners the confidence to fulfill their own driving visions. Whether you're feeding the hungry or just bringing home the bacon, Nissan Commercial Vehicles will be there to do the job.

LEARN MORE ABOUT NISSAN COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

Image Credit: Nissan

*Claim based on years/mileage (whichever occurs first) covered under the respective 2014 & 2015 New Vehicle Limited Warranty basic coverage. NV200® Taxi is covered under a separate limited warranty with a different level of coverage. Comparison based on Ward's Light Vehicle segmentation: 2014 & 2015 Nissan NV® Cargo, NV® Passenger vs. 2014 & 2015 Large Van class; 2014 & 2015 Nissan NV200® vs. 2014 & 2015 Small Van class. Comparison based on publicly available information on manufacturer's website. Claim current at time of printing. Nissan's New Vehicle Limited Warranty basic coverage excludes tires, powertrain coverage, corrosion coverage, and federal and California emission performance and defect coverage (applicable coverage is provided under other separate warranties). The powertrain coverage is 5 years or 100,000 miles (whichever occurs first). Other general exclusions, terms and conditions also apply. For complete information concerning coverage, conditions and exclusions, see your Nissan Dealer and read the actual New Vehicle Limited Warranty booklet. Always wear your seat belt, and please don't drink and drive. ©2015 Nissan North America, Inc.