The world of franchising is wide — and lucrative. If you're ready to open a franchise or just want to stay up to date on your favorites, discover everything you need to know here.

Business News

Report: This Fast-Food Chain Shockingly Ranks Dead Last for Customer Loyalty

Emily Rella

Franchise 500 Annual Ranking

Free Webinar | January 19: What You Need to Know About Buying a Franchise in 2023

5 Green and Sustainable Franchises For Eco-Focused Entrepreneurs

These brands not only reduce their environmental impact, but they have also built businesses entirely centered on sustainable business practices and corporate social responsibility.

The Time Has Never Been Better for Women to Get Into Franchising

Thought the industry has typically been dominated by men, that's starting to shift. Here's why.

Dan Rowe

This Jeremiah's Ice Owner Started a Program to Help First Responders, Veterans and Law Enforcement Officers Navigate Franchising

How to Move Forward With Confidence When You're Unsure About Becoming a Franchise Owner

Alicia Miller

How to Start a Schlotzsky's Franchise in 2022

Entrepreneur Staff

Grow Your Franchise

Why Growing a Franchise During 'Interesting Times' Calls for Recommitting to Your Brand

Mark Siebert

Franchise 500 Annual Ranking

What's New at the 2022 International Franchise Expo (IFE) in NYC?

Jeff Cheatham

5 Takeaways From the International Franchise Association's 2022 Convention

Adam Chandler

Here's How You Can Tell Which Franchise Opportunity Is Best for You

Alicia Miller

Franchising Could Be the Secret to Reaping the Rewards of a Down Economy. Here Are 5 Reasons Why.

Dan Rowe

7 Relationship-Building Lessons I Learned By Partnering With Over 20 Franchises

JC Hite

Growing a Business

3 Reasons to Add Technology to Your Non-Tech Business

Here are a few simple ways to take the fear out of technology and use it to your advantage.

Craig Ceccanti

Craig Ceccanti

This Duo Struck Franchise Gold With Drybar. Now They're Out to Conquer an Entirely New Industry.

Alli Webb and Brittany Driscoll are on a mission to change the massage industry and have some wise words about bringing your best ideas to life, rebuilding momentum and the secret to lasting business partnerships.

Madeline Garfinkle

A Domino's Worker Is Going Viral After Giving a Sweet Surprise to a Customer When No One Showed Up to Her Birthday Party

Gabrielle Bienasz

3 Reasons to Add Technology to Your Non-Tech Business

'We've Been An Elite Restaurant': Chick-fil-A Manager Started Offering a Three-Day Workweek. It Now Has 100 Percent Management Retention.

Gabrielle Bienasz

Labor Dept. Investigation Finds McDonald's Franchisee Violated Child Labor Laws

Teens as young as 14 worked over three hours after 7 pm at Pittsburgh-area locations.

Steve Huff

How to Start a Blue Moon Estate Sales Franchise in 2023

Looking for information about how to open a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise? Here's what you need to know.

Use This Checklist to Avoid Buying a 'Zombie' Franchise

Here are 20 questions that will save you time and money. There are great franchise options out there, but you must do your due diligence.

Alicia Miller

The Hottest Franchise Trends for 2023

Looking for a business to buy in 2023? We predict which franchise categories will thrive, and list top brands available in each.

The Top 5 Hot Franchise Categories for 2023, According to One Industry Expert

Despite the economic uncertainty as the year comes to an end, there is reason to be bullish about franchising in 2023. If you're looking to become your own boss, here are five franchising opportunities to consider that are poised to thrive in 2023 and beyond.

Dan Rowe

7 Relationship-Building Lessons I Learned By Partnering With Over 20 Franchises

Developing a strong bond between a franchisor and a franchisee is critical to both parties' success. I expand on the key takeaways I've learned from working with over 20 franchisees.

JC Hite

How Veterans Can Get Started in Franchising Today Through IFA's VetFran Program

While Veterans Day serves as a powerful reminder, one day is insufficient to capture the impact that these individuals have on the liberties we enjoy year-round. IFA and our members are working to help veterans transition to civilian life and pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

Matthew Haller

How to Start a Rumble Franchise in 2022

Looking for information about how to open a Rumble franchise? Here's what you need to know.

