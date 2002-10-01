Atlanta--AFC Enterprises is in the midst of a multi-year strategy to sell its restaurants, Church's Chicken, Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits and Cinnabon, to franchise partners and convert its revenue stream from pure sales to franchise fees.

AFC saw a 25 percent increase in franchise revenue last quarter and has sold 312 company-owned restaurants to franchise partners since the program started last year. Franchising is making AFC grow faster in key markets, with each franchise partner contracted to expand the chains by a certain number of units. -Atlanta Business Chronicle Online