Operating a Batteries Plus Franchise A belief in the power of batteries charged this couple up for franchise ownership.

By Sara Wilson

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The word "battery" may conjure up images of dirty,greasy car batteries, but visit a Batteries Plus franchise, andit's clear that they energize a lot more than just cars. Afterall, batteries make watches tick, alarms ring and cell phonesjingle. "It's amazing all the things that arebattery-related," says Susan Manwaring. "You take[batteries] for granted until you're in thisbusiness."

In 1992, Susan, 46, and her husband, Dan, 55, opened the veryfirst Batteries Plus franchise. Dan first heard about the companythrough a friend and was intrigued by the concept of a storedevoted primarily to selling, installing and even customizingbatteries. As soon as Batteries Plus received its license tofranchise in the Manwarings' home state of Indiana, the couplewas charged and ready to go. They opened their first store in FortWayne in 1992, and opened another store in Mishawaka and four inIndianapolis in the next two years. "We believed in theconcept," says Susan. "We believed if we worked hard, wecould make a success of it."

The couple did work hard-while Susan juggled operating thefranchises with raising four children, Dan worked a separate jobfor the first four years to bring in extra money. Now, 12 yearslater, they're still going strong-two of their sons areinvolved in the business, and they estimate 2004 sales for the sixstores to reach nearly $5 million.

The Manwarings stay busy day in and day out. Susan deals withcommercial selling and works hands-on in the business, while Danfocuses on goal setting and strategic planning. Through it all,their interest in batteries just keeps going and going. "Youlearn something new every day," says Susan. "It'snever stagnant. It's never the same widget day after day thatyou're putting out."

Wavy Line

Editor's Pick

'Catastrophic': Here's What You Should Know About the Debt Ceiling Crisis — And How a Default Could Impact Your Business
Lock
I Helped Grow 4 Unicorns Over 10 Years That Generated $18 Billion in Online Revenues. Here's What I've Learned.
Lock
Want to Break Bad Habits and Supercharge Your Business? Use This Technique.
Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business
Lock
Don't Have Any Clients But Need Customer Testimonials? Follow These 3 Tricks To Boost Your Rep.
Why Are Some Wines More Expensive Than Others? A Top Winemaker Gives a Full-Bodied Explanation.

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Leadership

The Real Reason Why The Return to Office Movement is Failing is Revealed in New Study

There is a vivid sign of the disconnect between employees and their workplace, a glaring indication that companies need to revise their scripts to improve their hybrid and remote work policies.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Legal

'That '70s Show' Star Convicted on Two Counts of Rape. He 'Drugged' His Victims.

Danny Masterson was accused of forcibly raping three women at different times between 2001 and 2003. The jury reached a verdict on two counts but was deadlocked on the third.

By Jonathan Small
Money & Finance

3 Ways to Create Multiple (Big) Streams of Income

Here are three ways to create multiple streams of income. These strategies require effort and resources but offer significant financial potential.

By Andres Tovar
Business News

The World's Richest Man Just Surpassed a $200 Billion Fortune

Bernard Arnault is just the third man in history to reach this landmark.

By Jonathan Small
Leadership

Improving Yourself Takes 9.6 Minutes of Work Each Day

Micro-habits are the antidote to a chaotic world, offering a pathway to sustainable change.

By Bradley Hook
Business News

7 of the 10 Most Expensive Cities to Live in the U.S. Are in One State

A new report by U.S. News found that San Diego is the most expensive city to live in for 2023-2024, followed by Los Angeles. New York City didn't even rank in the top 10.

By Madeline Garfinkle