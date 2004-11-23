Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The word "battery" may conjure up images of dirty,greasy car batteries, but visit a Batteries Plus franchise, andit's clear that they energize a lot more than just cars. Afterall, batteries make watches tick, alarms ring and cell phonesjingle. "It's amazing all the things that arebattery-related," says Susan Manwaring. "You take[batteries] for granted until you're in thisbusiness."

In 1992, Susan, 46, and her husband, Dan, 55, opened the veryfirst Batteries Plus franchise. Dan first heard about the companythrough a friend and was intrigued by the concept of a storedevoted primarily to selling, installing and even customizingbatteries. As soon as Batteries Plus received its license tofranchise in the Manwarings' home state of Indiana, the couplewas charged and ready to go. They opened their first store in FortWayne in 1992, and opened another store in Mishawaka and four inIndianapolis in the next two years. "We believed in theconcept," says Susan. "We believed if we worked hard, wecould make a success of it."

The couple did work hard-while Susan juggled operating thefranchises with raising four children, Dan worked a separate jobfor the first four years to bring in extra money. Now, 12 yearslater, they're still going strong-two of their sons areinvolved in the business, and they estimate 2004 sales for the sixstores to reach nearly $5 million.

The Manwarings stay busy day in and day out. Susan deals withcommercial selling and works hands-on in the business, while Danfocuses on goal setting and strategic planning. Through it all,their interest in batteries just keeps going and going. "Youlearn something new every day," says Susan. "It'snever stagnant. It's never the same widget day after day thatyou're putting out."