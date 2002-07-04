Franchise Group Urges Modernizing Business Rule

Washington, DC--Efforts to modernize the Federal TradeCommission's Franchise Rule continue to garner strong supportfrom the International Franchise Association. Appearing recently onbehalf of the IFA before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Commerce,Trade and Consumer Protection was Chicago attorney Dennis Wieczorekof the law firm Piper Rudnick, which serves as general counsel forthe IFA. "We support efforts to modernize the rule by adoptingthe disclosure format accepted by many states, creating a separaterule for business opportunities and permitting electronicdisclosure," Wieczorek said.

Franchise groups are hoping the Franchise Rule will be revisedto create more consistency between state and federal franchisedisclosure requirements. -International FranchiseAssociation

